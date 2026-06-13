Kyle Cooke Seen Holding Hands with Mystery Brunette in NYC

Play video content Video: Kyle Cooke Steps Out with Mystery Woman in Manhattan TMZ.com

Kyle Cooke feels betrayed by West Wilson and Amanda Batula ... but that doesn't mean he needs to take himself out of the dating game!

The "Summer House" star was spotted at an Uber event in New York City Friday night with a mystery brunette in tow ... and yes, they were definitely together. Just look at the clip -- he held her hand to lead her through the crowd, and at another point, they were listening to the Backstreet Boys with Bravo honcho Andy Cohen.

It's unclear if they're just pals or an item, but we're happy to see Kyle getting out there as he continues to grapple with the fact his former close friend, West, is now fully in a relationship with Kyle's estranged wife, Amanda.

As you know, the fallout was documented in a three-part "Summer House" Season 10 reunion that wrapped up this week ... after which Kyle said watching them be together is like seeing someone "banging" his sister. But wait, there's more drama -- Bravo announced a surprise episode of "Summer House" is airing next week ... during which West tells Kyle he's loved Amanda for a long time.

Play video content Video: Andy Cohen Parties in NYC with Ramona Singer, Amy Schumer TMZ.com

Anyhoo, back to the Uber party, which featured performances by the Backstreet Boys and Mark Ronson ... Andy Cohen was seen catching up with a bunch of his pals, including Ramona Singer and Amy Schumer.