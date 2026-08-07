'RHONY' Carole Radziwill Fires Back at Luann de Lesseps After Diss

A couple OG stars from "The Real Housewives of New York" are locking horns ... and it's all because one of them is returning to the Bravo series.

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Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill are exchanging jabs over a new beef Luann started, AKA Countess Luann, after she paid a backhanded compliment to Carole over her return to 'RHONY.'

Luann said Carole made a good call because she wasn't "busy" doing anything else of note.

Play video content Video: 'RHONY' Carole Radziwill Claps Back at Luann de Lesseps After Diss Instagram / @caroleradziwill

Of course, Carole wasn't about to let that slide ... and posted her response, apparently from her massive home on the water while fishing, saying she worked her whole life so she didn't have to be busy now. Snap!

The new cast includes Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye, as well as newcomer Devyn Simone, who is a friend of Carole's.

As TMZ first reported, E! was so impressed with the "The Golden Life" episodes shot in Palm Beach, the network ordered additional episodes to be shot in the Hamptons and New York City.