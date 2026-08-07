'RHONY' Carole Radziwill Fires Back at Luann de Lesseps After Diss
'RHONY' Carole Radziwill Fresh Beef With Luann de Lesseps
A couple OG stars from "The Real Housewives of New York" are locking horns ... and it's all because one of them is returning to the Bravo series.
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Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill are exchanging jabs over a new beef Luann started, AKA Countess Luann, after she paid a backhanded compliment to Carole over her return to 'RHONY.'
Luann said Carole made a good call because she wasn't "busy" doing anything else of note.
Of course, Carole wasn't about to let that slide ... and posted her response, apparently from her massive home on the water while fishing, saying she worked her whole life so she didn't have to be busy now. Snap!
TMZ broke the story ... Luann, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley are currently filming their new E! show, "The Golden Life" ... and they're going out of their way to avoid any run-ins with their 'RHONY' replacements, who they don't think are worthy of being in their presence.
The new cast includes Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye, as well as newcomer Devyn Simone, who is a friend of Carole's.
As TMZ first reported, E! was so impressed with the "The Golden Life" episodes shot in Palm Beach, the network ordered additional episodes to be shot in the Hamptons and New York City.
We were told 'Golden Life' is "light" and "fun" ... a far cry from Carole and Luann's war of words.