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Martha Stewart Dishes About Makeup Artist Daisy Making Waves on 'RHONY'

Martha Stewart Dishes On Makeup Artist Daisy Causing Stir on 'RHONY'

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FLY, DAISY, FLY
Video: Martha Stewart Talks Makeup Artist Daisy's 'RHONY' Buzz
TMZ.com

Martha Stewart isn’t worried about her longtime makeup artist Daisy Toye potentially ditching her for 15 minutes of fame.

The legendary businesswoman spoke to TMZ about Daisy, who had worked with Martha for 2 decades, joining "The Real Housewives of New York" for its upcoming season.

Daisy Toye and martha stewart getty 2
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Sources close to 'RHONY' previously told TMZ ... Daisy made it clear during production she was hoping to use the reality show to become famous … which would mean she would no longer work for Martha. 

Daisy told TMZ the claims were not true. She said there was “no truth or validity” to any of the statements about Martha. 

Martha Stewart Hot Shots
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Martha Stewart Hot Shots Launch Gallery

When asked about the story, Martha jokingly said she agreed with the TMZ story. She added, “Daisy is a turncoat!” 

Martha also dished on whether she would be upset if Daisy left her for Housewives fame. 

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