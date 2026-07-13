'RHONY' OG Cast Headed Back to New York as Network Orders Extra Episodes

The OG stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" are getting even more screen time ... because their new reality series has already scored an expanded episode order ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ … Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley impressed E! Network executives with the footage they've already shot for "The Golden Life," the series that reunited the former Bravo stars after the network rebooted the 'RHONY' franchise with an all-new cast.

We're told the women recently wrapped filming the first batch of episodes in Palm Beach ... and network brass were so pleased with what they saw, they decided to greenlight additional episodes.

Our sources say cameras will fire back up at the end of the month, with the cast heading to the Hamptons before returning to New York City to continue filming.

We're told the vibe of the show is much different than the drama-heavy formula fans came to expect from the Housewives universe.

One source tells TMZ ... "Bravo made the worst decision of their lives recasting RHONY." The reboot saw Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield picking up the series' iconic red apples.