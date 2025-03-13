'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Pauses Production After 15 Seasons

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" will not be returning for a 16th season anytime soon ... production on the show is officially on pause ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the Bravo show tell us the series is not being considered officially canceled by the network ... as there’s a possibility it could return in the future. However, the current incarnation of the show has come to an end after 15 seasons.

The long running series followed the professional and personal lives of high end real estate agents in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Malibu. Some of the most notable cast members -- Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris, David Parnes and Madison Hildebrand.

The show premiered in August 2006 and quickly became a hit leading to 3 spin-offs in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

We broke the story ... Josh and Heather Altman decided to leave the show last October to spend more time with their kids ... without cameras around all the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told at the time of Josh and Heather's departure last year, the network and production company had not yet made a decision either way on if the show would return for another season.