'Selling Sunset' Star Nicole Young on 'Pause' From Show Amid Chrishell Feud

Nicole Young isn't currently "Selling Sunset" ... the real estate agent has been put on pause from the show ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Nicole's future on the Netflix series remains in limbo after she was abruptly put on ice from filming in the middle of season 9 late last year.

We're told the decision comes after Nicole's continued drama with rival Chrishell Stause ... and other members of the cast.

Our sources tell us an explosive incident went down between Nicole and the other Oppenheim Group agents after an all-cast dinner went sideways in November while cameras were rolling. We're told things started off fine between Nicole and the others ... that is until Chrishell and costar Emma Hernan arrived and things got heated.

Days after the drama, Nicole filmed a one-on-one scene with O Group honcho Jason Oppenheim ... in which he suggested Nicole take a step back from the office. We're told Nicole hasn't filmed anything since that on-camera conversation.

In case you missed it ... Chrishell publicly said in September she wouldn't come back to the show if Nicole returned. However, as we reported in November ... Chrishell was back filming the show despite saying she'd only film with Nicole again if the show forked over some serious dough.

This was insane! Chrishell accuses Nicole of being on drugs and being “cracked out” and then they all start saying “crackhead” over and over 🤯 #SellingSunset #netflix pic.twitter.com/eBUdlIs4XB — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) May 19, 2023 @MarkJCampbell

Nicole's narrative on "Selling Sunset" has been riddled with drama since she joined the show in its 6th season. Right out the gate, Nicole had problems with Chrishell, who she claimed took credit for one of her past listings.

The women swapped jabs over the next couple seasons ... with Nicole suggesting Chrishell slept her way to the top through her past relationship with Jason, and Chrishell accusing Nicole of being on drugs.

Both women vehemently denied the respective allegations on the show.

However, things took an ugly turn when Nicole appeared to like an anti-LGBTQ+ post about Chrishell's relationship with drummer G Flip. Nicole profusely apologized after being confronted by Chrishell ... which resulted in a truce between the realtors.