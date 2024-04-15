MTV's 'Siesta Key' on Pause After 5 Seasons, Future Uncertain

MTV's "Siesta Key" won't be returning for a 6th season anytime soon ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the show tell us the series is not considered officially canceled by the network ... as there’s a possibility it could return in the future. Still, the current incarnation of the show has come to an end after 5 seasons.

Many fans online, including several Reddit threads, have been wondering for months when they would get a 6th season of the show -- which hit an all-time ratings low in season 5 before airing its finale in January 2023.

The show came on the air in July 2017 and quickly became a hit in the first 4 seasons, which were filmed in Sarasota County, Florida. In season 5, the show pivoted and documented cast member Juliette Porter and her friends as they moved to Miami.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Longtime cast member Amanda Miller indicated a while back the show was likely canned ... writing on Instagram, "For the last 5 years these people (& a few more) have become more than friends, they’re my family. It’s been an honor doing this show with them by my side and the memories we’ve all made together are unforgettable & I will be carrying them with me forever."

The series had its fair share of off-screen drama ... mainly surrounding former cast member, Alex Kompothecras. After the show's debut, animal rights activists called for a boycott of the show after Alex was associated with a friend group that cruelly dragged a live shark behind a boat.