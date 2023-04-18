Siesta Key Star Pauly Paul Arrested For DUI

Pauly Paul, one of the stars of MTV's "Siesta Key" series, is on the wrong side of the law after cops say he was speeding around South Florida while extremely drunk.

According to police docs obtained by TMZ, Paul was behind the wheel of a Mercedes going 74 MPH in a 40 MPH zone Sunday in Sarasota when a police officer spotted him.

Cops say Paul slowed down at one point, but put the pedal to the metal once more before an officer finally managed to pull him over with 2 passengers in his car.

The officer says he could immediately tell Paul was under the influence -- he allegedly displayed all the classic symptoms ... reeked of booze, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Not just that, Paul allegedly stumbled out of the car, was unsteady on his feet ... and the officer smelled marijuana in the car.

Despite all that, the officer says Paul made a bold prediction that he would beat the field sobriety test, claiming he'd only had 2 drinks at a friend's house. Paul posted a video that day showing himself taking a shot ... unclear if he included that in the 2 drink estimate.

Anyway, you know how this ends ... cops say Paul failed the sobriety tests, and he was arrested for DUI. He got a breathalyzer test at the station, and police say he blew between .151 and .157, just under the .08 legal limit.