'Siesta Key' Stars Experience Terrifying Home Invasion Robbery

We're told the group believes the crooks were targeting Sam because of the expensive jewelry he flashes on the TV show. Our sources say he's now hired 24/7 armed guards at his house, and cops are still investigating.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ ... multiple stars on the popular MTV series -- Brandon Gomes, Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes -- were victims of a violent home invasion robbery earlier this month, and cops believe the incident might have been captured on surveillance cameras.

The reality stars told officers they were hanging out and watching sports at Sam's pad on January 15, when all of a sudden 2 unidentified guys with firearms opened a sliding glass back door and dashed into the house.

They claim the men specifically confronted Brandon, and demanded he hands over his watch. We're told Brandon refused, tried to flee, but didn't get far before one of the perpetrators struck him in the head with a gun.

Although they didn't get Brandon's watch, sources connected to the cast tell us the thieves did find and steal Sam's $80k Audemars Piguet watch.

The group told cops the suspects ordered the women to the ground at gunpoint and demanded their cell phones. Cops say they grabbed an iPhone Max Pro and then made a clean getaway in a black sedan.

We're told Sam and cast member Mike Vazquez were upstairs sleeping at the time of the invasion. According to our sources, they heard someone yelling the house was being robbed and barricaded themselves in their rooms.

The report says Brandon only suffered a minor injury from the pistol-whipping, and declined treatment.

