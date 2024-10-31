Josh and Heather Altman Leaving 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles'

... After Over a Decade on the Show

Josh Altman is sold on a new chapter, as he and his realtor wife, Heather Altman, are exiting "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ … the couple decided to leave the Bravo show after season 15 -- which aired earlier this summer -- choosing to spend more time with their kids ... without cameras around all the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Josh and Heather became staples on the reality hit, selling over $7 billion worth of real estate while on the show. Of the pair, Heather was the first to join 'MDLLA' ... she initially appeared on the show's 3rd season in 2008.

Josh followed suit in season 4, filming the real estate docuseries for the first time back in 2010.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It sounds like Josh and Heather will be missed on the program, with sources crediting the pair as helping pave the way for other real estate reality series ... as there were none when they started on 'MDLLA.'

Season 16 of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" has yet to be confirmed by Bravo ... so, there's no word on who will fill the void left behind by Josh and Heather.

Fellow 'MDLLA' stars Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor will have to carry the load ... again, if and when the show returns.

Still, with so many real estate shows in the works across Netflix, MAX, and other streamers ... it'll be interesting to see if the Altmans land somewhere else in the future.