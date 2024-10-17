Minka Kelly Sells Her Longtime Los Angeles Home for $1.34 Million

Minka Kelly is parting ways with her longtime Los Angeles residence ... the actress has officially sold her 2-bedroom bungalow, TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Friday Night Lights" star offloaded her Laurel Canyon bungalow for a notable $1.34 million Wednesday ... after first listing the property over the summer for $1.495 million.

Despite the cut in price, Minka is still walking away with a decent profit ... as she first picked up the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad for just over $900K back in 2014.

So, we're sure it was a bittersweet sale for Minka, who has called the intimate bungalow home for more than a decade now.

The residence is certainly worth every penny, too. Minka's former abode boasts a spacious living room, beautiful natural light, a fireplace, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a patio, and a fountain, among other notable amenities.

The crown jewel of the home may be the primary bedroom ... which includes a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom complete with a romantic clawfoot tub.

If the new buyers happen to have a family, they're now centrally located in the Wonderland School District ... which is highly sought after by L.A. parents.

We're sure the new homeowners are excited to start their new chapter in Minka's old house ... we know we would be.