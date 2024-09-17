Michael Jordan Finds A Buyer For His $14.8 Million Chicago Mansion

Michael Jordan has finally found a buyer for his near-$15 million mansion in a Chicago suburb ... after sitting for 12 years!!!

The 56,000-square-foot estate is currently listed as "contingent," indicating the would-be buyer and MJ have a deal, but it's contingent upon several conditions being met.

The property is located in Highland Park, Illinois ... and it's got a bunch of amenities, including the iconic No. 23 gate, nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, and of course, a full-sized basketball court.

The seven-acre lot also has a circular infinity pool and tennis court.

The crib was also featured in Travis Scott's music video "FRANCHISE."

The house was built in 1995 -- when Jordan was on the Chicago Bulls -- and the last listed price was $14,855,000 ... which equals (1+4+8+5+5) 23 when you add the digits.

It's a huge drop from the initial asking price in 2012 ... when the place was listed for $29 million. The price has been around $15 million since 2015 ... but no luck selling until now.