Kobe Bryant's Warm-Up Jacket From Iconic 60-Pt Farewell Game Up For Auction

Kobe Bryant's last NBA game was iconic ... and now the warm-up the Lakers legend rocked before dropping 60 points on the Jazz is on the auction block!

The famed game went down on April 13, 2016 at Staples Center ... when a 37-year-old Bryant led his Lake Show squad to a second-half comeback after trailing Utah by 15 points.

Mamba went 22 for 50 from the field, and 10-12 from the free throw line ... and he was unstoppable late in the contest. It was the last time Bryant was on the hardwood as a player ... capping his nearly unmatched 20 season career.

The gold Adidas jacket, size extra large, with purple accents features several patches commemorating historic moments in franchise history, including celebrating the 1948 establishment of the organization and their then-16 titles.

The warm-up jacket, which shows light wear, was photomatched to ensure authenticity ... and is currently on the block at SCP Auctions, where it has already received 15 bids.

The high water mark is currently $55K ... but don't bet on that price staying where it is.

SCP's David Kohler tell us he expects the top, which was also previously worn by Bryant on several other occasions, to sell for somewhere around $500K when the auction ends Saturday evening.

In addition to Kobe's warm-up, the auction site also has some other super cool Bryant items ... including game-worn and signed Nike sneakers and a dual signed Michael Jordan and KB photograph.