Michael Jordan's Boat Fails To Place In Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan's boat was not the G.O.A.T. this weekend ... leaving a big fishing tournament empty-handed.

His Airness' Catch 23 watercraft competed in the 66th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin competition in Morehead City, NC ... in hopes of landing a piece of the massive $7.5 million prize pool.

MJ's crew of seven anglers and a captain, however, did not place or earn any money over the course of the weekend.

A boat named Game Time reeled in the heaviest blue marlin ... capturing a 516-pounder. According to the leaderboard, Catch 23 accumulated 400 total pounds throughout the weekend.

MJ's boat has competed in the Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament before. Back in 2020, Jordan's team came in second to last in the event -- despite catching a 442.3-pound fish!

MJ and Co. have had success in prior events. In August 2023, Catch 23 sailed out to Cape May, N.J., and took home third place in the 32nd annual MidAtlantic Fishing tournament's white marlin division -- snagging a 75-pound marlin.

While Jordan's results could have been better, he was still doing it in style ... as he recently reportedly took delivery of a brand new 82-foot vessel -- which he broke in at the tournament this past weekend.

