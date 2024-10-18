'Queer Eye' Bobby Berk Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.75 Million

"Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk is looking to sell his Hollywood Hills estate ... and he's got a 7-figure price tag on the home he designed all by himself.

Bobby listed his 4-bedroom home this week for $2.75 million ... and the property is 2,924 square feet of modern luxury.

The primary suite has a spa-like bath and a huge walk-in closet ... and the gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances, chic brass cabinets and marble counters.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the living area with natural light ... and offer breathtaking views of the surrounding Hollywood Hills, plus a peek at the skyline.

There are 3 custom fireplaces throughout the fully renovated home, and a wet bar.

The outdoor area looks ideal for entertaining guests ... with panoramic views perfect for catching sunsets ... and a countertop grill.

Bobby says his place is often booked for commercial shoots ... and he says the property rakes in over $100,000 a year from those rentals.

The reality TV star scooped up the place back in 2019 for $1,375,000 ... and it looks like he totally transformed the place.

Now, after 5 years of calling it home ... it seems Bobby is ready for a new design project.