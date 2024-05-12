The MTV Movie & TV Awards Scrapped for 2024, Returning Next Year

MTV will not be celebrating the best of pop culture this year -- as we've learned their famous Movie & TV Awards show has been nixed ... but it ain't gone for good.

Sources close to production tell TMZ … the annual event has been put on pause in 2024, with the network choosing to skip out on this year's festivities. However, we're told the awards show is NOT canceled ... as it's set to return in 2025 with an updated format.

Unclear why MTV is passing on putting on the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year ... but there are a number of reasons why the network might be putting this on ice for a bit.

Of course, there's last year's SAG-AFTRA and writers' strikes that severely delayed shoots for multiple different movies and TV shows ... and there just may not be enough content because of it.

A much more recent matter, however, that comes to mind ... the war in Israel-Gaza -- which has been front of mind for many ... and which continues to dominate the news cycle, especially with seemingly never-ending protests all over the country among young people.

Point is ... there's a number of possibilities for why MTV is punting this year -- but in any case ... we know they're gonna run it back. Also, keep in mind ... last year's show was a little choppy itself -- especially after MTV decided to ditch live audiences altogether.

That came on the heels of Drew Barrymore bailing as host of the show to support the writers -- so yeah, things there have been a little tumultuous -- especially with layoffs, etc.