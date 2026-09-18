Dorit Kemsley Divorce: Ex PK's Accountant Says 'RHOBH' Star Owes Him Child Support

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley should be paying her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, child support ... at least according to PK's accountant.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, PK's accountant said Dorit should be shelling out $581 a month in child support even though PK's average monthly income is around $107,943.

Dorit's monthly income was redacted from the document ... and the accountant's child support claims would indicate she earns more per month than PK.

The accountant says Dorit spent $32K on family expenses from January 2026 to August 2026, plus another $435K on clothes and jewelry, and $56K on travel.

According to the docs, PK spent $1.9 million on family expenses from April 2024 to March 2026.

The report was submitted by PK, as he continues to fight Dorit in court over money and their two children.

As TMZ previously reported ... in early 2025, Dorit filed for divorce. PK recently accused Dorit of ignoring bills and spending nearly $1 million on luxury fashion and global trips.

Dorit denied the claims. She said the clothes were for 'RHOBH' and she often returned items.

The reality star slammed PK for not paying the mortgage … while he said he paid it for years without any help from Dorit.