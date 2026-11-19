Puka Nacua won't see the football field for the next three weeks -- the NFL just suspended him for allegedly biting a woman on New Year's Eve -- but there's a catch ... he's hurt and wasn't going to play.

The league determined the 25-year-old wideout violated the personal conduct policy when he allegedly bit a woman during a New Year's Eve celebration in Los Angeles. Nacua was also accused of making an antisemitic remark, which he denied.

So, big loss for the Rams, right? Well, not really, 'cause Puka wasn't going to play, suspension or not.

Nacua injured his leg late in the 4th quarter of the Rams' Week 9 game against the Commanders ... and the injury was so severe that the team put him on Injured Reserve, meaning he'd be out at least four weeks.

Per NFL rules, a player can serve a suspension while on IR, and that's exactly what Puka will now do.

Nacua is eligible to return from suspension on December 14 ... with the team reportedly eyeing a December 20 return to the gridiron for their star wideout.

Despite the NFL wrapping up its investigation, Puka isn't in the clear just yet. The alleged victim, Madison Atiabi, filed a lawsuit against Nacua in March, claiming physical injury and emotional distress, and it's still active.

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Nacua's attorney has adamantly denied the allegations, claiming Atiabi is full of it and is only looking for a payday.