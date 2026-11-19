KJ Biermann is in major trouble with the law ... but he's now getting a huge assist from none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs' powerhouse attorney, Brian Steel, who has signed on to defend the 15-year-old son of reality star Kim Zolciak and her ex, former NFL star Kroy Biermann.

On Wednesday, court docs revealed that Steel would be replacing attorney Jason Sheffield as KJ's defense counsel.

This is good news for KJ, who is facing a whopping 16 sexual offenses, according to prosecutors, who are charging the teen with one count of incest, eight counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery, one count of statutory rape, and five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Brian Steel, with the help of a few other attorneys, was able to convince a jury that Diddy was not a racketeer or a sex trafficker.

Diddy was only convicted on two prostitution-related charges that landed him in federal prison for just over 4 years. The music mogul could have received a potential life sentence if he were convicted on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Brian's other clients include Young Thug and Lil Durk.

As for KJ ... he's going to need the best defense he can get considering the stiff charges against him. In legal docs, prosecutors are calling KJ a risk to society and beyond rehabilitation due to his past alleged sex offenses.

They wrote, "Protection of the community is at the greatest risk when it comes to repeated sexual offenses, regardless of the defendant's age."