Kim Zolciak's son KJ Biermann's previous run-in with the law was far more serious than previously known ... with prosecutors now detailing 16 alleged sexual offenses stemming from an incest allegation.

According to Page Six, prosecutors laid out the allegations in new court documents filed Monday ... listing one count of incest, eight counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery, one count of statutory rape and five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The filing says probable cause was found for the alleged offenses ... though that doesn't mean KJ was convicted of all 16 charges.

Prosecutors revealed the details while fighting to keep the 15-year-old's current sexual assault case in adult court ... arguing he already had a chance at rehabilitation through the juvenile justice system.

They claim KJ had completed all or most of his required therapy by the time the alleged new assault occurred in April ... arguing his behavior had gotten worse, not better.

As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors claimed investigators discovered videos on KJ's phone allegedly showing him having sex with an underage relative.

His attorney, Jason Sheffield, pushed back at the time ... accusing prosecutors of misrepresenting the juvenile case and insisting it did not result in an adjudication for statutory rape or a comparable offense.

KJ is currently facing seven felony charges stemming from an alleged April sexual assault involving a female classmate inside a Georgia gym's changing room. He has pleaded not guilty.