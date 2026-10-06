Kim Zolciak's Son Kroy Biermann Jr. Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Battery, Sodomy Case

Kroy Biermann Jr. -- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's oldest son -- pleaded not guilty to a slew of felony charges he's facing in connection with an alleged sexual assault ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to court documents filed by the 15-year-old's lawyer, Jason B. Sheffield ... KJ pleaded not guilty to all 7 charges filed against him. He has also waived a formal arraignment. Page Six first reported the new development.

We broke the story ... KJ was arrested in August after a female classmate told cops that he assaulted her in April at a family changing room at a fitness center.

Cops say she told them the two were going to a co-ed sauna together ... when KJ allegedly forced her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrated her vagina.

The police report notes the alleged victim was examined at a hospital, and doctors did not find evidence of male DNA in her mouth or vagina.

Play video content Video: Kroy Biermann Jr.’s Potential Bail Comes With Under-16 No-Contact Restriction Fox 5 WAGA TV

At a hearing a few weeks later, prosecutors dropped another bombshell ... claiming they found videos on his phone showing him having sex with an underage relative.