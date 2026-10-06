Kim Zolciak's Son Kroy Biermann Jr. Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Battery, Sodomy Case
Kim Zolciak's Son KJ Pleads Not Guilty In Sexual Battery Case
Kroy Biermann Jr. -- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's oldest son -- pleaded not guilty to a slew of felony charges he's facing in connection with an alleged sexual assault ... TMZ has confirmed.
According to court documents filed by the 15-year-old's lawyer, Jason B. Sheffield ... KJ pleaded not guilty to all 7 charges filed against him. He has also waived a formal arraignment. Page Six first reported the new development.
We broke the story ... KJ was arrested in August after a female classmate told cops that he assaulted her in April at a family changing room at a fitness center.
Cops say she told them the two were going to a co-ed sauna together ... when KJ allegedly forced her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrated her vagina.
The police report notes the alleged victim was examined at a hospital, and doctors did not find evidence of male DNA in her mouth or vagina.
At a hearing a few weeks later, prosecutors dropped another bombshell ... claiming they found videos on his phone showing him having sex with an underage relative.
KJ spent several weeks behind bars but is now back home with his mom. His bond conditions include a non-contact order with anyone under 16 years old, including his siblings.