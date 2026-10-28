Kim Zolciak's BF Kyle Mowitz Allegedly Paying Her Son KJ's Legal Fees in Criminal Case

The estranged wife of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak's boyfriend claims he is playing games with money amid their divorce … but she says her ex has no issue dropping thousands on the reality star ... TMZ has learned.

In newly filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jillian Green continues to go after her estranged husband and Kim's BF Kyle Mowitz in their ongoing bitter divorce. Now, she wants the judge to hold Kyle in contempt for creating "financial chaos" in her life by paying support when he feels like it.

Jillian said she's been left to cover many bills for herself … even though he is supposed to be providing her with $6K per month. She says Kyle is clearly not concerned about money … claiming he recently loaned Kim $100K.

She said Kyle got himself a new Range Rover and custom Ferrari and covers Kim's gambling expenses, rent, legal fees, and her son's legal fees ... presumably referring to KJ Biermann's legal expenses for his ongoing criminal case.

Jillian said Kyle spent $77K in May and July 2026 at Neiman Marcus ... lavishing Kim and himself with designer clothes.

As TMZ first reported, Jillian and Kyle are fighting over money and an alleged trust with over $100 million in assets.

Kyle claims Jillian and Kim's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, have been getting close themselves.