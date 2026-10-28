Paris Jackson Moves to Cut MJ Estate Executor's Pay, Executor Responds

Paris Jackson is asking the court to drastically cut the compensation paid to the executor of her late father Michael Jackson's estate ... she says he's shown "persistent incompetence" when it comes to filing financial statements on time ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ ... Paris asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to slash executor John Branca's compensation from 15% to 10% of the estate's gross entertainment-related income from 2023, 2024, and every year after until a 2026 accounting is filed.

Paris claims that Branca filed late or incomplete financial statements ... and says that while Branca sought the approval of $109,219,648.27 in compensation to co-executors and a law firm, he still failed to complete basic accounting disclosures.

Ultimately ... Paris calls this alleged failure to fulfill his basic responsibilities as executor of the estate "intolerable" ... and she has also asked that the court award her attorneys' fees and legal costs because she believes her efforts in fighting these matters will benefit the estate.

In response, a rep for MJ's estate tells TMZ ... "It is an understatement to say that this motion is completely without merit, nor is it argued on facts. Plaintiff's attorneys have motioned for a reduction in executor compensation, when in fact the executors waived that from the estate's beginning, and have never taken any executor compensation. They are paid a separate, court-ordered management fee for operating the hugely successful Michael Jackson business."

The rep added ... "It is also nonsensical that the motion seeks absurd penalties for the 2023 and 2024 accountings which have already been filed or for the 2025 and 2026 accountings which are not required to be filed for another 6 and 14 months, respectively."

In previous court docs, Branca pointed out he took the estate's value from being hundreds of millions in the red to being worth billions.

In docs we obtained earlier this month ... Branca submitted a yearly accounting report that revealed Paris had received roughly $6.3 million in benefits over the course of the year.