Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Cursing Up a Storm Despite Public Image

But He Taught Me To Cuss at Home!!!

Paris Jackson says fans shouldn't be surprised she uses foul language from time to time ... because it was her old man who showed her the swearing ropes!

The singer-songwriter opened up about learning to cuss from Michael Jackson during an interview with Zane Lowe ... starting by telling a strange story about her dad waking her up in the middle of the night while holding an antique lantern.

She explains her dad told her to keep silent as they crept across their property -- walking slowly and talking softly.

While Paris repeatedly notes they were on land Michael owned -- and therefore doing nothing illegal -- when a car drove by, she says he sprinted off ... and landed in a heap.

She says she heard him say, "S***, I f***ed myself up" ... not exactly a PG statement from a guy who didn't swear much in his songs or onstage.

However, Paris says Michael just made sure to comport himself properly in public ... whereas he had a more colorful vocabulary in private.

She says she often thinks she shouldn't swear during her performances when she sees a kid ... though, when she thinks of her own childhood, she knows they've probably heard those cuss words before, just like she did.