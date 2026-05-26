Paris Jackson Says Alcohol Brought Out Her Ugly Side

Play video content Video: Paris Jackson Admits Alcohol Brought Out the Worst in Her Trying Not to Die

Paris Jackson is opening up about her battle with addiction -- saying getting sober wasn’t just about quitting substances ... it was about becoming herself again.

Speaking on Jack Osbourne's "Trying Not to Die" podcast, Michael Jackson’s daughter explained she was raised to be a kind person -- but whenever alcohol entered the picture, she says that version of herself disappeared and she’d become vindictive instead.

Paris admitted the person she turned into during addiction felt morally ugly to her ... adding she now recognizes some of those same patterns in other addicts too -- constantly reaching, clinging for someone or something to fill the gap.

She also got candid about how serious things became -- revealing she went through treatment multiple times for drug and alcohol use before things finally clicked.