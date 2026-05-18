Play video content Video: Paris Jackson Gives Update After Neck Ultrasound Amid Fan Worry Instagram/@parisjackson

Paris Jackson took fans' worry to heart ... and got an ultrasound of her neck after some people were saying on her social media it looked "weird."

But it's all good ... Paris just took to Instagram to say there's nothing wrong with her neck -- other than some vocal chord "redness" -- assuring fans that her neck looks the way it does because she's a singer and uses those muscles more than normies.

The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe took fans' worry for real -- and it even made her begin to fear the worst, she said in previous IG Story posts.

But, again, all is well ... and now Paris can focus on the Friday release of her latest music project, “Teenage Drama."