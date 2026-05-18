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Paris Jackson Gives Update After Neck Ultrasound Amid Fan Worry

Paris Jackson Got My 'Weird' Neck Checked Out... So Chill, Guys!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The Paris Pitch
Video: Paris Jackson Gives Update After Neck Ultrasound Amid Fan Worry
Instagram/@parisjackson

Paris Jackson took fans' worry to heart ... and got an ultrasound of her neck after some people were saying on her social media it looked "weird."

But it's all good ... Paris just took to Instagram to say there's nothing wrong with her neck -- other than some vocal chord "redness" -- assuring fans that her neck looks the way it does because she's a singer and uses those muscles more than normies.

Michael Jackson Family Photos
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Michael Jackson Family Photos Launch Gallery
TMZ

The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe took fans' worry for real -- and it even made her begin to fear the worst, she said in previous IG Story posts.

Paris Jackson -- Through The Years
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But, again, all is well ... and now Paris can focus on the Friday release of her latest music project, “Teenage Drama."

We're glad you're OK, Paris!

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