Paris Jackson Appears Concerned As She Shows Swollen Neck to Pal in Parking Lot

does this outfit make my neck look big???

Paris Jackson looked extremely concerned about her health as she showed her friend the swelling on her neck.

Michael’s only daughter was spotted holding her neck while her male friend looked intensely at the spot. At one point, Paris moved her hair to the side to give him a better view.

As TMZ previously reported, over the weekend, Paris admitted she got an ultrasound on her neck after people on social media flagged it looked “weird.”

Play video content Video: Paris Jackson Gives Update After Neck Ultrasound Amid Fan Worry Instagram/@parisjackson

Paris said on social media that her neck looked different because she’s a singer … and her vocal cords work harder than most.

As TMZ first reported, Paris’ health issues aren’t the only thing on her mind. Michael’s youngest daughter asked the court to order the two executors running her dad’s estate to pay $400K+ in interest.

The move comes after she convinced a judge that $625K in bonuses that were paid to third-party legal fees must be returned … after Paris claimed the bonuses were excessive and not approved. The executors argued the bonuses were standard for the music industry.