Paris Jackson Says She Underwent Electroconvulsive Therapy After Suicide Attempt

Play video content Video: Paris Jackson Reveals Intense Treatment After Suicide Attempt On Purpose With Jay Shetty

Paris Jackson says she underwent electroconvulsive therapy after trying to end her own life ... and she remembers it as an incredibly painful experience.

Michael Jackson's daughter opened up about her mental health treatment during an episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast published Monday ... she says the first few sessions really hurt because the medical professionals were trying to figure out the proper amount of painkillers to give her afterwards.

Paris specifically remembers waking up after the first time and feeling an incredibly sharp pain in the side of her head ... residual soreness from going through the procedure.

On top of that, Paris says amnesia accompanied some of the sessions ... she couldn't recall friends visiting her in the mental health facility -- though there was documented evidence that people did come to check in on her.

As you may know ... Paris has attempted suicide multiple times -- most famously back in 2013 when she was just 15 years old.

Play video content Video: Paris Jackson Says She Kept Friend Alive After He Overdosed on Her Drugs Call Her Daddy

Paris has gotten real about some of the darker chapters of her life in recent days ... telling Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that her friend overdosed on drugs she gave him -- and she had to keep him alive until first responders arrived and took over.