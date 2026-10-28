Dax Shepard Recalls Pursuing Kate Hudson While She Was Married

Play video content Video: Dax Shepard Admits He Chased After Kate Hudson While She Was Married Armchair Expert

Dax Shepard is reliving his old dating history ... recalling how he pulled out his best game on a then-married Kate Hudson.

Kristen Bell's husband told Erin and Sara Foster he was at Oliver Hudson's house one time playing poker when Kate rolled up and joined the card game ... and it didn't take long for him to start hitting on her.

Dax said he didn't care that Kate was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson at the time ... he was laying the charm on thick.

While Dax says nothing came of it that night, he ran into Kate at a dinner after her 2007 separation from Chris ... and he tried again.

It sounds like second time's the charm for Dax ... because he and Kate went on to date for a few months.