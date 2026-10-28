Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé's Ex-Wife Received Money From Victim's Defense Fund

Savannah Chrisley's fiancé, convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, was previously married ... and apparently his ex-wife was considered a victim of his crimes too -- because we've learned she received money from a fund designed to compensate his victims.

We've reviewed the divorce documents filed by Monet Berger -- Jason's wife for about a decade -- and, in it, her lawyers say she wasn't complicit in Jason's crimes ... and insist she was actually a victim herself.

Her lawyers claim she did not know about Jason's schemes ... and say she'd actually applied for and been paid money from the Victim's Defense Fund that was set up to compensate victims of his crimes.

She also asked that all of the debts and liabilities -- including the court-ordered restitution -- be assigned solely to Jason in the divorce.

Apparently it worked ... because the final divorce judgment provided for all such liabilities to be specifically assigned to Jason to clean up the mess from his fraud conviction.

As we reported ... Jason's not only going to marry Savannah -- the happy couple's having a baby, too!

Jason was locked up with Savannah's dad, Todd Chrisley, before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence a couple of months before Trump did the same for Savannah's parents. Savannah says she connected with Jason while she was working in political circles to secure pardons for her parents.