Savannah Chrisley Says Her Baby is 'Innocent,' Won't Apologize for Celebrating Pregnancy

Savannah Chrisley won't apologize for celebrating her pregnancy with her fiancé Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster ... she says their unborn child is "not defined by anyone's past."

Sharing an ultrasound image on her Instagram Stories, Savannah writes ... "My sweet, thumb-sucking baby ... you are worth it ALL! You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone else's opinions."

She adds ... "You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have ever entrusted your daddy and I with. No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama. You are my answered prayer. And I will never apologize for celebrating you."

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Finally Reveals Who She's Marrying Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah previously shared sonograms in her big pregnancy and engagement reveal on her "Unlocked" podcast Tuesday ... and once people found out who the father was, the internet went wild.

Sources previously told us ... Jason was locked up in the same prison at the same time as Savannah's father Todd Chrisley before they both received clemency from President Donald Trump.

Jason was sentenced to almost 16 years behind bars for various securities fraud schemes before having his sentence commuted in March 2025.