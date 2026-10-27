Savannah Chrisley Reveals Fiancé’s Name, Explains How They Met

Play video content Video: Savannah Chrisley Finally Reveals Who She's Marrying Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is spilling the details on her new romance ... including her fiancé’s name and how their love story began!!!

The reality star opened up about her relationship on her podcast, “Unlocked,” revealing she met her man, Jason, in political circles while she was still fighting to get pardons for her formerly incarcerated parents.

Savannah said she first spotted him and thought he was “just gorgeous,” but things didn’t immediately take off between them ... until Jason eventually reached out to her on June 1, 2025, sending a text praising her efforts for her family, saying, "Hey, Savannah, it's just incredible what you did for your family. You never stopped. Fearless person. Congratulations."

The reality TV star adds she didn’t see the message right away and didn't respond back until June 10 ... but once she did, the two started texting back and forth, kicking off their romance.

The couple have been together since last July, according to Savannah, and have already traveled all over the world together, with stops including New York, California, Florida and Chicago ... as well as international destinations like the Cayman Islands, London, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Greece.

Savannah also gushed about how Jason has changed her life, saying he has never raised his voice at her and makes her feel secure in their relationship -- praising him for never feeling threatened by her or the opportunities that come with her career.

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As we previously reported ... the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum revealed her pregnancy and engagement Tuesday morning, with a wholesome video documenting her pregnancy journey so far and named her mystery man as just "J."