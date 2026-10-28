'Jeopardy!' Champ Arrested For Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

Joey DeSena is a repeat winner on "Jeopardy!" -- and he's now a repeat sex crimes offender, according to new court documents.

New legal docs, obtained by TMZ, show DeSena was arrested last Friday in North Carolina and slapped with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities also issued an arrest warrant charging DeSena with possessing sexually explicit photos and videos of children.

DeSena was booked in the Wake County Jail and held without bail following his first court appearance.

You may recall ... DeSena was busted in December 2025 on 2 counts of secret peeping stemming from an incident in which he filmed a woman in her bedroom and bathroom.

DeSena pleaded guilty to the felony peeping charges and was sentenced to 60 months of probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and get a mental health exam from a psychologist who specializes in psychosexual treatment.

His latest arrest comes nearly 3 months after his conviction on the peeping charges.

At one point in his life, DeSena was a Raleigh, North Carolina-based development engineer who appeared on "Jeopardy!" in 2024 and won 2 games, raking in a total of $44,698.