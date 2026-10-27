Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Kicked Off Alabama Football Team After Allegedly Doxing Cop

Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was kicked off the football team on Tuesday ... just days after he was arrested and charged for allegedly harassing a police officer online.

Kirkpatrick Jr. -- the son of former Crimson Tide first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick -- was charged with harassing communications and doxing, both misdemeanors.

Bama decided the allegations were too serious for Dre to remain on the roster, so they booted him, the Athletic Director announced in a statement.

"After gathering more information on the situation, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will no longer be a part of our program," the AD said. "He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players."

So, what allegedly happened?

According to two criminal complaints filed in Tuscaloosa County District Court, a University of Alabama police officer says he received a profane Facebook message from Kirkpatrick on Oct. 20, demanding the officer text him.

The officer told authorities he was "immediately alarmed" because he had a previous run-in with the DB during a November 2025 traffic stop, where Kirkpatrick allegedly "eluded [the officer] and other officers on the scene."

And it gets worse.

When the officer went to Kirkpatrick's profile page to block him, he claims he discovered a post showing him, his wife, and their two kids ... captioned "Dis him?"

The officer claimed the post caused "severe concern for the overall safety and well-being of himself and his family," given Kirkpatrick's "substantial audience and public following" as an Alabama football player.

It's not Kirkpatrick's first run-in with the law. He was suspended indefinitely last season after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding.