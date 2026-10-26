Robert Griffin III Interested In Baylor Football Job After Head Coach Fired

Robert Griffin III wants to coach Baylor football ... and the school's only Heisman Trophy winner is already making his pitch, just ONE day after the Bears fired Dave Aranda.

Talk about shooting your shot!

Baylor canned Aranda on Sunday following a second-straight loss, giving the school an early jump on college football's coaching carousel ... and candidates are already lining up.

During an appearance on Monday's Dan Patrick Show, RG3 made it clear he wants in.

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"If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn't just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor," Griffin said.

And yes, he's already been in the AD's ear.

"I would 100% be interested," RGIII continued. "I talked with the athletic director, who is a guy in Doug McNamee that knows what it looks like to win at Baylor, know how you have to win at Baylor and recruit to Baylor to make those things happen."

Of course, RG3 is a LEGEND in Waco. He threw for 10,366 yards, 78 touchdowns with only 17 picks in four years -- and ran for another 2,254 yards and 33 TDs -- before going No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

After his injury-plagued NFL career in D.C. wrapped up, Griffin has stayed close to the game, making a name for himself as a college football color analyst, first with ESPN and later at FOX Sports.