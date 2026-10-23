NFL QB Anthony Richardson Sr. Charged W/ Marijuana Possession After Indiana Car Stop

Anthony Richardson Sr. was busted during a traffic stop in Indiana earlier this month, after cops say he admitted to smoking pot in his car ... but the Colts QB avoided jail, driving off with a summons.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old former 4th overall pick was stopped by a police officer in Carmel, Indiana, on October 12 while driving his Dodge Charger.

During the stop, cops say they smelled marijuana, and Richardson didn't deny smoking, telling the officer he puffed in his car to avoid doing it around his kids.

Officers removed AR from the vehicle and handcuffed him while they searched his Charger. Cops found a small amount of weed, along with 500 MG THC gummies, which were both confiscated.

Despite the find, cops decided to remove the cuffs and issue a summons for possession instead. He was also cited for having an expired registration.

Richardson was not arrested.

Prosecutors formally filed the weed possession charge earlier this week, and a bench trial is set for January 4.

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As for how the stop may affect life at work, the Colts weighed in on the situation involving their backup signal caller.