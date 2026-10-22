Shawne Merriman: Fight Erupts Over $4 Million Judgment In Playboy Model's Death

The nightclub promoter who was ordered to pay millions, along with ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, over the death of a former Playboy model is fighting the judgment entered against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Elias Wehbe, the promoter, is asking the court to set aside the $4 million judgment entered against him.

Elias believes the judgment is not proper and the evidence presented in the trial was insufficient to support the judgment entered.

Shawne has yet to respond with his own filing in the case.

The lawsuit was brought by the family of Kimberly Fattorini. They sued for wrongful death after Kimberly died in 2017 following a night out with Shawne.

The family believed Kimberly had been drugged and potentially the victim of sexual assault by Shawne. The suit alleged Kimberly died from an overdose.

The lawsuit claimed Kimberly had texted the promoter, "you friend just poor'd half G in my drink" from the after-party. Her death was ruled accidental, with alcohol, cocaine and GHB -- commonly known as the date rape drug -- found in her system.

At the time, Shawne denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

A rep for the ex-NFL star said at the time, "This alleged lawsuit is baseless. Shawne attended an after-party more than two years ago where a young woman unfortunately overdosed. The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrongdoing whatsoever by Shawne."