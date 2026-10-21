Ex-NFL Star Cordarrelle Patterson Taken Away by Cops in Photos of Domestic Assault Arrest

Ex-NFL star Cordarrelle Patterson was treated like any other arrestee, apparently ... because cops had no issue slapping handcuffs on him, as photos obtained by TMZ show.

We've obtained photos from Patterson's arrest on Saturday ... and they show the former Pro Bowl running back and return specialist standing in a gray T-shirt and shorts with his hands restrained behind his back.

As we reported ... Patterson was arrested after cops responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

According to the warrant, Patterson's wife told officers the former NFL star physically assaulted her, grabbing her hair and left upper arm. An officer claims they observed bruising on his wife's arm.

He was arrested and booked on a domestic assault charge ... though he appeared unbothered -- flashing a grin in his mug shot.