Tyreek Hill's Ex Keeta Vaccaro Plays Explosive Nanny Cam Video In Court

Tyreek Hill’s messy divorce trial just got even uglier ... after a heated nanny cam video was played in court.

Keeta Vaccaro, Ty's ex-wife, is suing the NFL star for battery and assault as part of the divorce. The trial kicked off earlier this week, and her attorney didn't waste time, showing the court video of the couple in an argument from April 2025.

Vaccaro, inside the couple's Miami condo, was heard yelling, "Stop! Stop! Help! Help!" on the nanny camera clip, as Hill responded, “You don’t scare me, bro! You ain’t nothing but a broke bitch!” ... all while their baby slept in the crib, according to Law & Crime/Court TV managing editor Cathy Russon, who viewed the clip in court.

Keeta's mom was also present for the April incident ... and can be heard yelling, "Leave her alone!"

Police were called, but no one was arrested. Vaccaro filed for divorce the very next day.

It wasn't the only notable moment in court.

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Keeta also testified to alleged abuse, claiming that Hill punched her in the stomach while she was pregnant with their baby in July 2024 ... 'cause he didn't want her to have the child.

Capri was born in November 2024.

Hill has denied abusing Vaccaro ... and his lawyers have intimated Keeta's trying to secure a payday.

Cheetah could lose a good chunk of change at trial, but it may not be the only price if he loses ... 'cause Tyreek is a free agent trying to find his way back into the NFL.