Tyreek Hill Seeks to Exclude Mother-in-Law's Audio Recordings From Divorce Hearing

Tyreek Hill wants a judge to throw a yellow flag on his mother-in-law's play ... because he claims she recorded him without his consent -- and her daughter shouldn't be allowed to play the recordings in court.

The NFL star filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, earlier this month asking the court to prevent his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, from playing the recordings for the jury as their divorce goes to trial.

He says he was recorded during two separate phone calls ... and he says both took place while he was in Florida and his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, was in Texas.

Tyreek says he was berated by his mother-in-law during a January 2024 call for having "5,000 baby mommas waiting" ... though he says there is no mention of "a single physical act" during the call.

He says the second call took place in May 2024 ... when he says he called his mother-in-law during an argument with Keeta to de-escalate the situation.

Tyreek says Alesia didn't tell him she was recording him and says he never consented to it being recorded ... and therefore the recordings aren't admissible in Florida, which requires both parties to consent to the recording of the call.