Play video content Video: Sam Hartman Opens Up About Landing the 'Bachelor' Gig Washington Commanders

Sam Hartman says he's looking to find his wife and his "teammate for life" as he takes on the role of "The Bachelor."

During a press conference Thursday, the Washington Commanders' practice squad quarterback told reporters he's going on the show for all the right reasons.

He says advice from the guys in the locker room has been mixed ... but they're all being supportive either way and helped keep his casting news a secret.

While he makes it clear he loves his teammates on the field ... he's in search of a whole new kind of teammate on Season 50 of the ABC show.

While Sam's ex previously told us he has the "personality of asparagus," he's not letting that fumble his outlook on love.

Sam also tells reporters he's never seen an episode of the very show he is about to lead ... so we can't help but wonder if he knows what he's getting into.