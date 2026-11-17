Jordan Vandergriff went from receiving roses to burning rubber ... and now he's proving he's got what it takes to compete with the best in drag racing!!!

Jordan, who appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Season 19 of "The Bachelorette" and Season 9 of "Bachelor in Paradise," just wrapped up a breakout 2026 season in the NHRA ... finishing third in the Funny Car championships during his rookie year behind the wheel of a 12,000 horsepower nitro machine.

But Jordan's road back wasn't a straight shot ... after competing in 11 Top Fuel events in 2019, he spent years away from the driver's seat, later returning as a FOX Sports NHRA reporter in 2024 and 2025.

He also made two Top Fuel appearances in 2025, stepping in for an injured driver. Those were his only races between the end of 2019 and the start of his 2026 comeback.

Play video content Video: Jordan Vandergriff Reaches NHRA Dream NHRA on FOX

And what a comeback -- Jordan scored four Funny Car wins this season and finished third in the championship standings ... the highest placement among John Force Racing's four teams!

Not too shabby for a guy whose career once took a detour through reality TV!