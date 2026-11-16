Former NFL star Earl Thomas' estranged wife apparently has expensive taste ... at least according to the feds, who list a bunch of luxury items she had to fork over to the authorities ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Nina Thomas was required to forfeit a laundry list of high-end goodies following her guilty plea deal in her criminal case ... including a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a 2020 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe, and a 2018 Porsche Panamera.

And the luxury doesn't stop in the garage ... the forfeiture list also includes an Hermès Birkin bag, a blue Chanel denim belt bag, several gold chains and custom pendants from ZoFrost & Co., and three pairs of Chanel earrings.

The feds are also going after a designer wardrobe ... including hoodies from Saint Laurent, Balmain and Rhude, a Marni sweater, sneakers from Dior, Balenciaga and Lanvin, and two skull-print shirts.

Oh, and there's another $228,860 in cash on the list ... with prosecutors warning that if any of the property can't be recovered, they can pursue a money judgment or seek forfeiture of other assets up to the value of the missing goods.

As TMZ previously reported ... Nina agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors accused her and her boyfriend, Kevin Thompson, of siphoning more than $2.7 million from Earl without his knowledge or permission.

Prosecutors say the pair used the stolen funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle ... including a nearly $29,000 Birkin bag, a Porsche, and even a $5,500 plastic surgery procedure for breast implants for a third party charged to Earl's credit card.