Earl Thomas' Estranged Wife Soaks In Beyoncé Christmas Concert Despite Legal Woes

Nina Thomas clearly isn't letting allegations that she swindled her ex, Earl Thomas, out of millions of dollars affect her personal life ... she attended Beyoncé's big concert Wednesday -- and it looked like she had a blast.

The estranged wife of the former Seattle Seahawks superstar hit up NRG Stadium for the Texans vs. Ravens Christmas game in Houston ... and rocked out to Queen Bey at halftime in some great seats.

Play video content Instagram/@msninathomas

Nina -- wearing a lowcut spaghetti strap top, some blue jeans and a cowboy hat -- crooned 'Yoncé's tunes along with the musician, and sported a big grin on her face the entire time.

Nina shared a bunch of photos of the trip on her IG, and wrote in the caption, "Christmas in 🤘🏽Houston did not disappoint, Beyoncé girl I don’t even have the words, thank you for being the GIFT you are!!!"

"Hope you all had a Merry Christmas," she added, "because BIG MAMA DID."

Nina, of course, was anything but smiles on Dec. 16 -- after prosecutors took her into custody over claims that she and another person schemed to steal more than $2.7 million from Earl -- only to spend it on things like breast implants and a Hermes Birkin handbag.