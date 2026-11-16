Ryan Lochte's ex-wife is turning her old wedding ring into cold, hard cash ... hoping the massive diamond will help dig her out of debt following their messy divorce, TMZ has learned.

Kayla Rae Reid tells TMZ ... she's auctioning off the ring after being left with significant debt from her divorce ... saying she's raising their three children with very little financial support and carrying most of the financial burden herself.

But Kayla insists she's not just trying to unload a painful reminder of her marriage ... telling us, "I see it more as taking something from my past and reinvesting it into my future."

She says there's no point in having something so valuable collecting dust in a drawer when it could help her rebuild her life and provide a more secure future for her kids.

Play video content Video: Ryan Lochte Ex Wife Kayla Rae Reid Selling Her Wedding Ring TMZ.com

The ring is no small chunk of change ... featuring a 4.37-carat center diamond and 77 smaller diamonds, totaling 5.11 carats. Kayla recalls Ryan spending around $60,000 on it in 2016 ... though she's not certain of the price.

She's now partnered with luxury jewelry auction platform Worthy to sell the ring ... hoping to pay off debt and potentially donate a portion of the proceeds to women rebuilding their lives after difficult marriages.

As TMZ previously reported ... the former couple finalized their divorce in July, with Kayla receiving primary custody of their children and Ryan agreeing to pay $1,000 a month in child support, with no alimony.