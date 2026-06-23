Ryan Lochte Works Out Deal to Avoid Foreclosure On Florida Home

Ryan Lochte and his ex, Kayla, don't have to worry about a possible foreclosure on their Florida home ... working out a deal to get a homeowners association that was breathing down their necks to back off.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ryan and Kayla hammered out a settlement with the Fletcher Park Owners' Association.

Fletcher Park sued Ryan and Kayla in November 2025, claiming they failed to pay fees and assessments owed to the HOA for maintenance and other issues on their 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home in Gainesville, Florida. The home appears to be worth around $660K, which is an increase from the $547K the exes paid to purchase the home in 2021.

According to the suit, the exes owed around $3,686 … which is now resolved.

As TMZ previously reported, Kayla filed for divorce in March 2025 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares three minor children.

The divorce, which has yet to be finalized, turned nasty quick … with Kayla accusing Ryan of using drugs around one of their kids … and leaving empty cocaine baggies around the home. Ryan adamantly denied the claims but admitted he had received help for addiction issues and was now sober.