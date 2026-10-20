Tyler Cameron and Fiancée Tate Madden Reveal Pregnancy on 'DWTS'

Congratulations are in order for Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden ... because they're gonna be parents!

The fiancés revealed the news on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday during the show's emotional tribute night.

Tyler dedicated the dance to mothers -- specifically honoring his late mom Andrea, who died suddenly in 2020, and his mom-to-be fiancée in one emotional dance.

The 'Bachelorette' alum first took to the stage with his partner Sharna Burgess ... before Tate stepped in as audio of Tyler speaking to his late mother played -- revealing that they are expecting just as the couple completed a stunning lift showing off Tate's bump.

There's even more ... Tate and Tyler opted out of knowing their babies gender -- until host Alfonso Ribeiro announced an impromptu gender reveal ... and it's a girl!

Tate and Tyler announced their engagement in August after two years of dating.