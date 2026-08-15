'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Engaged to Model Tate Madden

Congratulations to 'Bachelorette' star Tyler Cameron -- he's engaged!

The reality star and businessman popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, model and photographer Tate Madden, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

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Check out the stunning photos ... he got down on one knee on the beach in Little Palm Island in the Florida Keys. He dressed in white pants and a striped button-down, while Tate wore a floral-patterned white sundress for the special moment.

Back in March, Tyler addressed his proposal plans in their YouTube series, aptly titled, "Why Hasn't Tyler Proposed? Tyler & Tate Talk Marriage & Life Together." He played coy ... saying it would happen "soon" and they had spoken about ring shopping.

The pair first met in 2022 ... connecting through mutual friends in Florida. They confirmed their relationship in 2024.

As you know, he rose to reality TV stardom during his run on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2019. The pair had undeniable chemistry and later spent time together after the season had wrapped ... though they never formally dated in the real world.