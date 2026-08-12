Michael Shannon Is Married Again, Weds Photographer Christy Bush

Michael Shannon is a married man again ... tying the knot with photographer Christy Bush in Georgia.

The actor and Bush got hitched in Athens earlier this month after obtaining a marriage license July 27, according to Page Six. The outlet reports the ceremony took place in Christy's hometown, with famous friends and other entertainment industry figures reportedly in attendance.

It's unclear when Michael and Christy began dating or got engaged, though they have been spotted together several times over the past year. The couple visited Georgia's Pasaquan art compound in October 2025.

The marriage comes after Michael quietly divorced his first wife, actress Kate Arrington, in 2022.

Michael and Kate began dating in 2002 after meeting through Chicago's theater scene. They welcomed daughters Sylvia in 2008 and Marion in 2014 before marrying in 2017.

Christy was previously married to Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino, who she shares a daughter with.