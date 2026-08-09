Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Youngest Daughter Tallulah Marries Justin Acee

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Tallulah, has officially tied the knot!!!

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Tallulah married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho on Saturday and went all-out for the big day ... wearing a custom wedding gown designed by Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The dress was reportedly one of the first bridal creations he has made since taking over the fashion house’s creative reins, according to Vogue.

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And this was no quick fashion job ... the gown reportedly took a whopping 712 hours to complete, including 405 hours of construction and alterations at the atelier -- the veil alone required another nine hours of work.

Vogue also got a behind-the-scenes look at Tallulah’s final fitting at L.A. hotspot Chateau Marmont, just days before the wedding -- sharing videos and photos of Demi right by her daughter's side as the fashion designer is seen getting emotional about the finished look alongside her sisters, Rumer and Scout Willis.

The sisters celebrated the moment with French fries, with Tallulah joking about soaking in the “beauty and the magic” of the occasion.

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Tallulah and Acee announced their engagement in 2024, when she shared a photo showing the couple holding hands over a path covered in rose petals, with her engagement ring prominently displayed ... captioning the post "Everyday."

Tallulah is the youngest of Bruce and Demi’s three daughters. She joins sisters Rumer and Scout, while Bruce is also dad to daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

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It's unclear if Bruce was in attendance. As we previously reported, Bruce, who now lives separately from his family receiving round the clock care, was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia and described it as a condition "where your brain can't identify what is happening to it" ... and consequently, Bruce thinks nothing's wrong, and his current state is his normal.

Tallulah and her sisters often post with Bruce and have advocated for others with his condition.